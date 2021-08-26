0Chain (ZCN) Reaches One Day Volume of $132,552.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $27.66 million and approximately $132,552.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000749 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00072413 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

