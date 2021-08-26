0x (ZRX) Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One 0x coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $892.21 million and approximately $103.76 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.27 or 0.00753210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00098218 BTC.

About 0x

ZRX is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

