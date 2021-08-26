$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.16. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of BDC stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.20. 3,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.44. Belden has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

