$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.78. UFP Industries reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 341,822 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

