$1.59 EPS Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,038,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.93.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.