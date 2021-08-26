$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

