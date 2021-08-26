$100,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to announce sales of $100,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron reported sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $360,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $440,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GERN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Geron by 741.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Geron by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GERN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $436.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

