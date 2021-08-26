1,088 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,088 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Watsco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,746,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,910,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO stock opened at $277.99 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

