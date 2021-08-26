11,921 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,273,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $142,448,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $66,114,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,235,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $60,740,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.52. 2,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

