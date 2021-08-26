13,030 Shares in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,798,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 187,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 74.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 39,998 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FDP opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $528,386.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,863,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,560,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,469. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

