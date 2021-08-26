1,350 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

Shares of EGP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.86. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,327. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

