1,400 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ remained flat at $$105.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.