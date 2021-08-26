1,606 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

NYSE SPG opened at $132.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.90.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

