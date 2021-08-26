$199.46 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to report sales of $199.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.68 million and the lowest is $195.80 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $130.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $743.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.70 million to $753.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $966.78 million, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHAK. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.86. 616,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,119. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.22 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,323,000 after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 38.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 39.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.