1World Trading Up 1.3% This Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, 1World has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $8,834.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.75 or 0.00748997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00097610 BTC.

About 1World

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

