$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.86. 50,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,629,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.