$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $11.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,177,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after purchasing an additional 168,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $88.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

