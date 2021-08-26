$2.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post $2.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $10.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,325. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

