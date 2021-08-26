$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $24,143,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $189,870,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $293,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.67. The company had a trading volume of 808,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,213. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.18. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

