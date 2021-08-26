$206.89 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report $206.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. The Macerich posted sales of $185.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year sales of $816.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $787.07 million to $839.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $862.50 million, with estimates ranging from $821.51 million to $908.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

The Macerich stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.21. 56,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478,754. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

