2,183 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Bought by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,819,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,788,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,027,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,593,000.

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.53. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $109.69 and a 52 week high of $154.27.

