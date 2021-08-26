$219.46 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post $219.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.00 million and the highest is $219.92 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $215.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $913.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $911.44 million to $915.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $935.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $935.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%.

BLKB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $50,310.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,543 shares of company stock worth $859,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,970,000 after buying an additional 1,024,464 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,236,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 175,651 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 929,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $68.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,706.75 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

