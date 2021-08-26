21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Up 8.9% After Strong Earnings

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $17.82. 8,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,157,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,403,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,230,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

