$232.81 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce $232.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $83.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $786.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.87 million to $885.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.28 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after buying an additional 380,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

