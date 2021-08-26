$27.86 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will post sales of $27.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.93 million and the highest is $29.78 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $24.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $115.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.07 million to $117.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $145.21 million, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $153.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASPN. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

NYSE ASPN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.10. 261,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,350. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,587,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

