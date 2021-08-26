273,398 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 273,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth $217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth $223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth $1,856,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth $442,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -174.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

