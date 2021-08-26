$29.02 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce sales of $29.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.64 million to $29.40 million. DHI Group reported sales of $33.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $113.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $114.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $124.77 million, with estimates ranging from $124.24 million to $125.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DHI Group.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on DHI Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,320. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $202.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

