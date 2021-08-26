$29.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report sales of $29.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.31 billion and the lowest is $28.79 billion. Comcast reported sales of $25.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $114.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.62 billion to $115.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $123.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.98 billion to $137.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $271.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

