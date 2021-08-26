$3.87 EPS Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce earnings of $3.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.92 and the lowest is $3.83. Pool reported earnings of $2.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $14.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.94 to $14.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $15.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

In other Pool news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at $44,725,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pool by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pool by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,424. Pool has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $495.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

