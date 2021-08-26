$304.05 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report $304.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.80 million to $312.04 million. Alkermes reported sales of $265.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,882 shares of company stock worth $1,792,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 325,610 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth $6,623,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 531,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 997,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 126,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.69. 2,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

