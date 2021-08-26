305 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $707.00. 466,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,197,830. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $673.97. The stock has a market cap of $699.94 billion, a PE ratio of 370.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

