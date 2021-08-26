327,082 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Bought by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 327,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,000. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for about 1.4% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of American Homes 4 Rent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $40.46. 1,792,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 130.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

