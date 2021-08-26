345 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after buying an additional 142,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

