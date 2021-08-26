$35.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post sales of $35.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.55 billion. Anthem posted sales of $30.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $136.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 billion to $138.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $150.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.24 billion to $152.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $373.18. 737,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,276. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Anthem by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

