$4.71 Million in Sales Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to post sales of $4.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $910,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 417.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $14.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 million to $17.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.27 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $35.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth $20,765,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 499,370.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 339,572 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 3.85. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.