$405.29 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce sales of $405.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.90 million and the highest is $413.30 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $343.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after acquiring an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after acquiring an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $181.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.