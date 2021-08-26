$405.29 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce sales of $405.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.90 million and the highest is $413.30 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $343.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after acquiring an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after acquiring an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $181.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

