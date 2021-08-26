$421.30 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post sales of $421.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $424.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.40 million. Forward Air reported sales of $332.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on FWRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

FWRD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. 44,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,552. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $53.28 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 10.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Forward Air by 93.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 6.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $5,000,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

