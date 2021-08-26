4,435 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after acquiring an additional 893,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after buying an additional 447,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $81.39 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Several analysts have commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

