$532.69 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report $532.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.00 million and the highest is $540.07 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $444.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

