53,565 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,565 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

