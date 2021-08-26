$54.19 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post sales of $54.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.80 million and the highest is $54.58 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $53.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $215.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $215.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $210.08 million, with estimates ranging from $205.36 million to $214.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

GSBC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $721.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.95. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

