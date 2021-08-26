58,189 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.20% of Virtuoso Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,428,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,802,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

