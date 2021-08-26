$6.73 EPS Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.09. Sanderson Farms reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 354.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 234,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after buying an additional 163,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 188.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after buying an additional 156,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFM stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.68. 2,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.86. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $112.73 and a 12-month high of $197.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

