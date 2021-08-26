$6.73 EPS Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.09. Sanderson Farms reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 354.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanderson Farms.
Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 234,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after buying an additional 163,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 188.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after buying an additional 156,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SAFM stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.68. 2,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.86. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $112.73 and a 12-month high of $197.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.
Sanderson Farms Company Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
