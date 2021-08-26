63,803 Shares in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.21% of Broadstone Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $50,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Acquisition by 203.7% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $979,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSN opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

