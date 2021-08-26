702 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 187.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $407.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $411.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.