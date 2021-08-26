720 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Amgen by 129.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amgen by 104.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,769,000 after buying an additional 397,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $221.23. 13,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

