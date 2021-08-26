$74.83 Million in Sales Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will announce $74.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year sales of $411.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $796.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $518.85 million, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $789.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In related news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,684. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Humanigen by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. 763,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,657. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -2.35. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

