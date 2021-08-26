$77.33 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to post sales of $77.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the highest is $77.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $48.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $274.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $309.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $398.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at $687,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 62.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 58,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

