$799.50 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to announce $799.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $773.70 million and the highest is $825.30 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $918.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of SCI opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,803 shares of company stock worth $29,948,804 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Service Co. International by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 594,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.