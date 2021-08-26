$861.90 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to report sales of $861.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $910.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $764.70 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $758.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.18. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,744. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $91.82 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.